The AP Interview: GM’s Barra stands by ambitious EV pledge
The economy is a bit wobbly, but General Motors CEO Mary Barra isn’t backing off of an audacious prediction: She pledges that by the middle of this decade, her company will sell more electric vehicles in the U.S. than Tesla, the global sales leader. She faces some long odds against immense economic forces that are working against auto sales. But in an interview with The Associated Press, Barra says GM can win by rolling out more affordable EVs, as well as pickup trucks and luxury vehicles. Her challenge is huge. Last year GM sold just 25,000 electric vehicles in the U.S., compared with an estimated 352,000 sold by Tesla.
No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP findsThe expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election did not lead to any widespread problems, according to an Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. that revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. The findings from both Republican- and Democratic-controlled states run contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they were a target for fraud. Drop boxes are considered by many election officials to be safe and secure, and have been used to varying degrees by states across the political spectrum. Yet conspiracy theories and efforts by Republicans to eliminate or restrict them since the 2020 election persist.
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John’s goodbyeI think it’s gonna be a long, long time until we see another songwriter and performer like Elton John. Wrapping up a 50-plus year career with a farewell tour, the British pianist and vocalist has created some of the most memorable and enduring music in the history of pop-rock, songs burned into the collective DNA of humanity. They may be quite simple, like the basic four-chord glory of “Crocodile Rock,” or dazzlingly complex like the 11-minute magnum opus “Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding.” But now that it’s almost done, I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words how wonderful it has been to have Elton John on our radios and in our ears since the late 1960s. The artist born 75 years ago as Reginald Kenneth Dwight kicked off the final leg of his North American farewell tour Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, home of baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies. And yes, he felt the love that night. “America made me famous and I can’t thank this country enough,” he told the audience. “Thank you for the loyalty, the love, the kindness you showed me.”
