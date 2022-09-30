Prototype electric airplane takes first flight
A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane. The plane, built by startup Eviation, was built to carry nine passengers and up two pilots and took off from Moses Lake, Washington, at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. The plane landed eight minutes later. The company’s goal is to show such electric planes are viable as commuter aircraft flying at an altitude of about 15,000 feet. The plane, designed by engineers in Washington state and Israel, is powered by 21,500 small Tesla-style battery cells.
The British pound has taken a tumble. What’s the impact?The British currency has taken a plunge, sliding against the U.S. dollar to touch an all-time low. Financial markets are alarmed at new Prime Minister Liz Truss’ emergency budget measures to jump-start the economy. Investors are spooked by the sweeping package that’s likely to cost tens of billions in extra borrowing and amounts to a risky gamble to stave off a looming recession. The currency chaos is playing out against a wider backdrop of the dollar’s rally. The slump threatens to worsen Britain’s cost-of-living crisis, pushing up the cost of imported items. It’s also meant drivers are paying more for gasoline since the beginning of the year as the pound has been slumping.
Hold fire: Re-enactors fear being targeted by NY gun lawSome historical battle re-enactors in New York are holding their musket fire because of worries over the state’s new gun rules — an unplanned side effect of a law designed to protect the public’s safety. The law that went into effect this month declares parks, government property and a long list of other “sensitive” places off limits to guns. The rules were geared more for semiautomatic pistols than flintlock weapons, but re-enactors who fear being arrested if they publicly re-stage battles from the colonial era to the Civil War are staying off the field. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration insists that historical battle re-enactments are still OK, and some have still taken place this month. But persistent skepticism among event organizers and participants has resulted in some cancellations, like an 18th century encampment and battle re-enactment planned for last weekend north of Saratoga Springs. “We’ve been getting reports from units that were supposed to attend that they don’t feel comfortable transporting muskets or bringing muskets to the site,” said Harold Nicholson, a re-enactor involved in the event at Rogers Island. “And so at that point, we decided that it was probably best not to (go ahead).”
