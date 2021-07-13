'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations with 24 each
LOS ANGELES — "The Crown” tied with “The Mandalorian” for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up “WandaVision.” The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — only the NBC show “This Is Us” snagged a nomination. In a pandemic year in which housebound American relied more than ever on TV for distraction, TV academy voters recognized a variety of storytelling and a diverse group of actors and creators.
Collapsed condo: Weighing how to honor dead at 'holy site'
SURFSIDE, Fla. — As crews keep searching for the last missing remains of the souls who perished in their collapsing beachfront condos nearly three weeks ago, the question is swirling across the ruins of the Champlain Towers South: What will become of the ground that bears so much pain? “There’s a lot of emotion. People talk about it as a holy site,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez. “People want some sort of connection with their family member.” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett suggested Monday that with scores of families still processing their losses, it's too soon to come up with anything specific. But he said the tragedy — now with 94 people confirmed dead and 22 others still missing — compels that something be placed on the site to remember them. “I think the first thing we need to do is get the families situated, so they have a semblance of their life back — get them to the point where they aren’t burdened by the grief and emotion that they’re going through right now,” Burkett said. “It’s obvious that this has become much more than a collapsed building site,” the mayor said. “It has become a holy site.”
US consumer prices surge in June by the most since 2008
WASHINGTON — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped in June by the most in 13 years, signaling that a swift rebound in spending has run up against widespread supply shortages that have escalated the costs of many goods and services. Tuesday's report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices in June rose 0.9% from May and 5.4% over the past year — the sharpest 12-month inflation spike since August 2008. Excluding volatile oil and gas prices, so-called core inflation rose 4.5% in the past year, the largest increase since November 1991. The pickup in inflation, which has coincided with the economy’s rapid recovery from the pandemic recession, will likely intensify the debate at the Federal Reserve and between the Biden administration and congressional Republicans about how persistent the price gains will prove to be. The Fed and the White House have made clear their belief that the current bout of inflation will prove temporary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.