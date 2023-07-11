The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME. The beverage brand was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI and has become something of an obsession among the influencers’ legions of young followers. Schumer said the drink contains nearly twice as much caffeine as Red Bull and poses a health risk to children. Representatives for PRIME have said the drinks are clearly marked as not recommended for minors. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Judge holds Washington state in contempt for not providing services to mentally ill people in jails
A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who must wait in jails for weeks. U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman says the Washington Department of Social and Health Services has been violating the constitutional rights of these people due to a “lack of foresight, creativity, planning and timely response to a crisis of its own making.” The state entered into a settlement agreement in 2018 and agreed to address the wait times, but they’ve only grown longer.
Man swept into Omaha manhole during heavy rain was washed down pipes for a mile before rescue
Firefighters rescued two men who fell into a manhole during heavy rain in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, including one who was washed about a mile through sewer pipes before getting trapped behind a metal grate. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the men were swept into a manhole near the Old Market in downtown Omaha just after 9 a.m. One man was tethered to a safety system. He was quickly pulled out. A large-scale rescue effort ensued for the other, who was apparently not tethered. He was found around 10:20 a.m. The Omaha Fire Department says a crew had to cut a grate to free him. Both men work for a private contractor.
