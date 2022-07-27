The tough words Trump never spoke: Jan. 6 panel’s new video
An original script for Donald Trump’s speech the day after the Capitol insurrection included lines ordering the Justice Department to “ensure all lawbreakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law’ and stating the rioters “do not represent me.” But those tough lines were never spoken by Trump. They were crossed out, apparently by Trump himself, according to exhibits released by House investigators on Monday. Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria tweeted out a short video that included testimony from White House aides discussing Trump’s speech that next day and a screenshot of the speech, with notes and thick black lines through some of the text.
Some schools hit hard by virus make few changes for new yearCOVID-19 infections are again on the rise and filling families with dread as a new school year approaches. They fear the return of the pandemic scourge of outbreaks that sideline large numbers of teachers, close school buildings and force students back into remote learning. Some school systems around the country have moved to bolster staffing to minimize disruptions. But many are hoping for the best without doing much else differently compared with last year. Even some of the districts that had the most disruptions to in-person schooling amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant point to few specific changes in their prevention efforts.
Rare 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card going up for auctionA decades-old, mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card could break a record at auction. The collector’s item from 1952 features one of baseball’s most celebrated and charismatic legends, and is widely regarded as one of just a handful in near-perfect condition. It’s estimated the final cost of the card could exceed $10 million when the auction ends Aug. 27. The record is $6.6 million for a 1909 Honus Wagner card that was sold at auction a year ago, months after another 70-year-old Mantle card fetched $5.2 million. Interest was already heavy Monday when the auction debuted online, with bidding already up to at least $4.2 million. No matter the final price for the rare Mantle rookie card, it will be a hefty profit for the current owner, a New Jersey waste management entrepreneur who bought it for $50,000 at a New York City show in 1991. “Every time he got up to the plate, the crowd would go crazy, the roars would be there. And he never disappointed you. ... He had that aura about him,” card owner Anthony Giordano said of Mantle, who spent his entire career with the New York Yankees from 1951 to 1968. “Whether you’re from the New York area or not, or a Yankees fan, it was always Mickey Mantle that was highlighted.”
