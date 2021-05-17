Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
'There was no going back': Migrants send kids into US alone
LA JOYA, Texas — Marely had traveled for 13 days, trekking with her mother from Central America to the busiest corridor for illegal U.S.-Mexico border crossings. Then, as the 12-year-old Salvadoran girl got on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande in Texas in the middle of the night, she discovered her mom wasn’t coming with her. Her mom told her that she loved her very much right before the boat got pushed into the water. “I thought she had already gotten on, but she hadn’t,” Marely told The Associated Press, tears rolling down her cheeks. But she didn’t scream or ask the smugglers to go back and get her mother. “I knew she was on the other side. There was no going back. They told us to run, to keep going,” said Marely, who turned herself over to Border Patrol agents in La Joya, Texas. Growing numbers of migrant families are making the heart-wrenching decision to separate from their children and send them into America alone.
From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: In Georgia agency, police train to shoot, not kill
LAGRANGE — The police officers’ voices grew firm and loud as they pointed their guns at the human silhouettes in the distance. “Sir, drop the sword, drop the sword,” one officer yelled. “Drop it, drop it,” another hollered. Does the officer shoot or not? If an officer must shoot, is there a way to lessen the chance of death? These questions hung over the training that played out days ago at LaGrange Police Department’s gun range. But some version of these scenarios unfolds for real across America daily as police engage with individuals who are sometimes armed and erratic, posing a threat to officers or the public. The training is part of a new program launched by the West Georgia agency meant to address some of these questions. The program, called “Shoot to Incapacitate,” is challenging decades of police orthodoxy around use of deadly force. Instead of teaching officers to always aim for available center mass of the body — usually the chest, upper torso and head — the training is giving them another option if they must fire their weapons in the line of duty. The course is the first of its kind in Georgia and could well be a first in the nation.
Not Real News: A look at what didn't happen last week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Included: Claim: Photos show Americans filling their cars with plastic bags of gasoline and lining up at gas stations with red gas cans in recent days. The facts: Social media users are misrepresenting old photos to falsely suggest they show Americans stockpiling gasoline after a hack of the Colonial Pipeline led to distribution problems and panic-buying that resulted in thousands of gas stations running out of fuel. One falsely captioned photo shows a car trunk packed with gasoline in clear plastic bags.
