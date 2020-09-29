Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Attorney general agrees to release grand jury tapes in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s attorney general has acknowledged that he never asked the grand jury to consider homicide charges against police in the killing of Breonna Taylor. Amid outrage over the long-awaited charging decision, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he would agree with a judge’s order to make public a recording of the proceedings, and that he wouldn’t object if members of the panel want to speak publicly about their grand jury experience. In his statement Monday night, Cameron also revealed that the only charge he recommended to the jury was wanton endangerment. He had previously declined to provide details on what charges prosecutors brought to the grand jury to consider when it met last week.
Investigators finish probe into Rayshard Brooks' shooting
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has completed its probe into the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, more than three months after the Black man was fatally shot by a white officer outside a fast-food restaurant in Atlanta. Agency spokesperson Nelly Miles confirmed to news outlets Monday that the findings from the investigation have been turned over to the Atlanta Police Department and Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. Howard has already announced a felony murder charge against Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot Rayshard Brooks on June 12 after Brooks grabbed a Taser during a struggle and ran, firing it at Rolfe. Another officer who was at the scene outside a Wendy's restaurant, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault and violation of his oath.
Barrett tied to faith group ex-members say subjugates women
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court has close ties to a charismatic Christian religious group that holds men are divinely ordained as the "head” of the family and faith. Former members of the group, called People of Praise, say it teaches that wives must submit to the will of their husbands. Federal appeals judge Amy Coney Barrett has not commented publicly about her own or her family’s involvement, and a People of Praise spokesman declined to say whether she and her husband are current members.
They wanted disruption in 2016. Now they're Trump defectors
Shawna Jensen’s moment of reckoning came in March, as she sat in her suburban Fort Worth, Texas, living room next to her fireplace. Her laptop was open to a Zoom happy hour with five girlfriends. She sucked in a breath, gripping her glass of red wine. “Hey, guys, I gotta tell you something,” she said. The women, all white, Republican, suburban moms, stared back at her. Jensen’s heart raced. How would they react? What would they think? She never dreamed she would utter these words aloud. “I’m not voting for Trump this year. My heart will not let me do it. I can’t vote for someone who is that ugly to other people.” An uncomfortable pause descended over the screen. “Oh, OK,” one woman said, in a strained voice.
