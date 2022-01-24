Think your home value is soaring? Talk to a farmer
DES MOINES, Iowa — Fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer Jeff Frank doesn’t feel rich, but simply based on the skyrocketing value of his land in northwest Iowa, it’s an apt way to describe him, even if he laughs at the idea. He lives in the same nearly century-old house, grows veggies in the family garden and shops at the same grocery store about 15 miles down the road. “We live the same way we have all of our lives," he said. Still, even if Frank's life hasn't changed, the several hundred acres he owns about 80 miles northwest of Des Moines have suddenly made him worth millions of dollars. It may come as a surprise to city dwellers excited by their home values that countless farmers like Frank are actually experiencing a real estate boom that makes residential prices pale in comparison. While median existing-home prices rose by 15.8% in the U.S. last year, farmland values went up about double that rate in places like Iowa.
France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues
People who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in France’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the virus. The new law came into effect Monday requiring a “vaccine pass” that is central to the government’s anti-virus strategy. France is registering Europe’s highest-ever daily coronavirus infection numbers, and hospitals are continuing to fill up with virus patients, though the number of people in intensive care units has dropped in recent days. The government has imposed few other restrictions amid the surge in the omicron variant, focusing instead on the vaccine pass, approved by France's parliament and Constitutional Council last week.
Party-hard Dubai ponders new workweek debate: When's brunch?
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Friday will never be the same again. For those with means in Dubai, the former first day of the weekend carried a gluttonous party tradition — an hourslong affair with infinite supply of seafood, pizza, dessert and Veuve Clicquot Champagne set to pulsing music known simply in this city-state as “Friday brunch.” But starting this year, the United Arab Emirates shifted its weekend from Friday and Saturday to Saturday and Sunday — a move to align with global markets and Western schedules. Now, Emirati government employees work a half day with time for worship and family gatherings on Islam's holy day. Most of the nation's expatriate-dominated private sector, however, works the full day. That has thrown Dubai’s beloved Friday brunch — a key revenue source for COVID-19-battered restaurants that revel in Instagram-worthy, booze-soaked buffets — into disarray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.