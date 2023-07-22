Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
A tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles near Skid Row has sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion. It’s the sixth largest in U.S. history. The winner could take the $558.1 million lump sum before taxes, or get $1.08 billion paid out in yearly increments. The store where the winning ticket was sold will also receive a $1 million bonus from the California Lottery. Officials presented a giant symbolic check to the store’s owner and family on Thursday. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.
Actors and writers on strike rally in Philadelphia and Chicago as union action spreads
Striking screenwriters and actors held rallies in Philadelphia and Chicago Thursday as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to more cities. While Los Angeles and New York are the epicenters of strike actions, there are dozens of mid-sized and small locals across the country representing performers and writers. The Philadelphia rally at Love Park drew actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter, stars of the hit Philly-set TV show “Abbott Elementary.” The unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which represents studios, streamers and production companies — seem far apart, with no negotiations happening or planned.
A flag carried by a Japanese soldier who was killed during World War II is returning to his family
A flag carried by a Japanese soldier killed in action during World War II is returning to the man’s family. Known as a Good Luck Flag, it was displayed for 29 years at the USS Lexington Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas. The museum handed the flag over Thursday to the Obon Society, a nonprofit organization that has returned about 500 similar flags to descendants of Japanese servicemen killed during the war. The flag will be returned to the two sons and daughter of Shigeyoshi Mutsuda to be united with the remains of Mutsuda’s widow, who died recently at the age of 102.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.