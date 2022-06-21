Title IX creating opportunities for international athletes
For Maria Bulanova, it was a matter of surprise — that she could be recruited to the bowling team at Vanderbilt “all the way from Russia.” Like other international athletes playing college sports in the United States, she had little sense of Title IX when she was younger. But the federal law has opened the door for thousands of female athletes from abroad to get an American education and possibly a shot at a life and career in the United States. “People were surprised that Vanderbilt was able to recruit me all the way from Russia,” Bulanova said. “They were like, ‘Oh, wow. Their recruiting is really diverse.’ Like, ‘Wow. They saw you all the way from there.’” Bulanova was looking to bowl in Europe after finishing her last year of school in Russia. In November 2015, she represented Russia in the World Cup in Las Vegas and bowled well enough that several American colleges wanted her to visit. She visited five colleges in one week in February 2016 before choosing Vanderbilt.
Trump weighs another run as GOP rivals eye own campaignsFormer President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to remain in power by challenging American democracy have been thrown back into the spotlight by the Jan. 6 committee, with harrowing footage and searing testimony from his closest aides and family. But while the country reckons anew with his actions on one of its darkest days, Trump himself is focused increasingly on his own political future. Amid fallout from the investigation, more high-stakes primaries for his endorsed candidates and with more legal troubles looming, Trump has been weighing when he might formally launch a third presidential run.
Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6. Common thread: Thirst for powerThe wreckage of Watergate and Jan. 6 are a half-century apart yet rooted in the same ancient thirst for power at any cost. Two presidents, wily and profane, tried an end run around democracy. Mysteries from both affairs endure as the House inquiry into the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the Capitol intersects with this week’s Watergate 50th anniversary. Is there a smoking gun to be found in Donald Trump’s deceptions? Or did we already see it when he summoned angry supporters to a “wild” time in Washington, called for them to “fight like hell” and mused that perhaps his vice president — one of the few “no” men in his compliant cabal — should be hanged like the insurrectionists demanded? Trump had lost the election and sought to cling to power. But Nixon? A key question may be why he even bothered to go rogue. Nixon was on a comfortable path to reelection when bumbling burglars tied to his campaign committee broke into Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate office building 50 years ago Friday and got caught.
