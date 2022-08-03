Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results
An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former President Donald Trump and another lawmaker who also believes the 2020 election should be overturned are among four Republicans vying to be the top election officer in Arizona. Voters in Kansas also go to the polls Tuesday. They have a choice between a candidate who questions the results and the incumbent Republican who believes the 2020 election in his state was secure. Washington state’s open primary also has a candidate who backs Trump’s unsupported claims. Republicans who question election results have sought top spots overseeing voting in several GOP states this year.
EXPLAINER: How health care for vets became fight in CongressA bill that enhances health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits has hit a snag in the Senate. Veterans groups are denouncing the delay, saying servicemembers exposed to the burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan have waited long enough for care. Republicans largely support the measure but blocked it last week, saying it could lead to an explosion of spending unrelated to veterans. It’s unclear how the delay will be resolved, though a deal could be reached this week. President Joe Biden has said he will sign the bill once it clears Congress.
Despite dangers, deep roots make Appalachia hard to leaveGARRETT, Ky. — This tiny sliver of a town off a state highway in eastern Kentucky has been home to Brenda Francis and her husband, Paul, for decades. Paul Francis was born 73 years ago in this house, a yellow and brown one-story, which like many dwellings in Garrett is nestled in a valley between tall, forested hills. The retired school teacher loves it here, and the couple was gifted the house by his parents about 40 years ago. But after another flood — this one maybe the worst they’ve seen — Brenda Francis said she is done. She joins many others in this corner of Appalachia who see this latest disaster as a devastating blow to their lifestyle. Some say they’re considering moving away, despite their deep roots. Francis, 66, said her husband wants to stay: “But not me. I don’t want to live here no more, and he knows it. So we’re going to be getting out of here.” Kentucky’s Appalachian region has known hardship. The coal economy withered away and took the good-paying jobs with it. The opioid crisis flooded towns with millions of pain pills. Prospects were so bleak that many people left, cutting the population in many counties by double digit percentages in the past two decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.