Tornado survivors recount flying debris, destroyed buildings
With tornadoes hitting the Midwest and the South, some survivors say that they emerged from their homes to find buildings ripped apart, vehicles tossed around like toys, shattered glass and felled trees. Residents in towns in northeastern Arkansas and Belvidere, Illinois are recounting the damages this weekend from storms that dropped dozens of tornadoes. In Belvidere, the last time the town was devastated to this extent from a tornado was in 1967. They survived, and — like so many others in several states — emerged to see devastation outside.
Some CSX conductors to be first train crews with sick time
A group of CSX conductors will soon become the first train crew employees at one of the major freight railroads to have paid sick time. CSX said Monday that it had reached an agreement to give about 2,400 members of a union that represents some of its conductors five paid sick days and allow them to convert two personal leave days to sick time. That's more generous than all the previous deals CSX, Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern have announced since February that included four paid sick days. The lack of paid sick time was a key issue that drove the industry to the brink of a strike last fall before Congress forced workers to accept a deal.
Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless to join Country Hall of Fame
Grammy winners Tanya Tucker and Patty Loveless, along with hit country songwriter Bob McDill, will be the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Country Music Association announced the 2023 inductees on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, with Tucker, the “Delta Dawn” singer, entering in the veteran era artist category, while Loveless, who beautifully blended bluegrass and country, joins as the modern era artist. The three will be formally inducted during a ceremony in the fall. The bold husky-voiced Tucker is finally receiving her flowers from the Hall of Fame, an overdue honor after a career of 10 No. 1 hits, more than 40 songs in the top 10 and earning two Grammys for her 2019 comeback album “While I’m Livin'." For years, Tucker had also wondered when she'd finally get the honor. “I figured I get it when I was dead or something,” she told The Associated Press on Monday. “And I kinda quit thinking about it, or wanting it.”
