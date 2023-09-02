Traffickers plead guilty to smuggling over $10,000 in endangered sea cucumbers
Wildlife traffickers have pleaded guilty in federal court in California to illegally importing endangered sea cucumbers from Mexico. Zunyu Zhao and Xionwei Xiao were charged with conspiracy and illegal importation of brown sea cucumbers from 2017 to 2019. They could get up to 25 years in prison. Attorneys for Zhao and Xiao did not respond to requests for comment. They were stopped at a border crossing in Calexico. Prosecutors haven’t said where in the ocean the sea cucumbers were obtained. Sea cucumbers are prized in China for food and medicine and as a reputed aphrodisiac.
More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls
More than 85,000 highchairs sold at major retailers across North America are being recalled over a fall hazard after a handful of injuries were reported, federal regulators say. Toy and nursery product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. and another 2,850 in Canada. According to this week’s recall notice, the bolts securing the seat of the now-recalled highchairs can loosen and allow the seat to detach from its pedestal. TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base, including two dozen falls that resulted in 11 injuries like bruising or scratches. Those in possession of the recalled highchairs are instructed to stop using them immediately and contact TOMY for a free repair kit.
This isn’t what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouthwatering ads can cross the line into deception, and that’s leading to a growing number of lawsuits. Burger King is the latest company in the crosshairs. In August, a federal judge in Florida refused to dismiss a class action lawsuit that claims Burger King’s ads overstate the amount of meat in its Whopper burger and other sandwiches. But Burger King is far from the only one. Perkins Coie, a law firm that tracks class action suits, said 214 were filed against food and beverage companies last year.
