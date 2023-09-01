A train slams into a group of workers on the tracks at an Italian station, killing 5 of them
Italian authorities say a speeding out-of-service train slammed into a group of workers doing nighttime track maintenance on Aug. 31, killing five of them. The crash occurred shortly after midnight at a station in Italy’s northern Piedmont region. Piedmont’s governor says the cause of the accident is under investigation. The town mayor says early information indicates that the crew of the train was unaware that there were workers on the tracks. Authorities estimated the train’s speed at about 60 miles per hour. The train consisted of an engine car which was transporting 11 empty passenger cars. Two workers who avoided being hit were being treated for shock.
Travelers hoping to enjoy one last summer fling over Labor Day weekend should expect lots of company
If you’re squeezing in one last summer trip over the Labor Day weekend, expects lots of company. That means crowded airports and full flights. The Federal Aviation Administration predicts that this will be the third busiest holiday weekend of the year so far, behind Juneteenth and Presidents Day. Thursday was expected to be the peak, with more than 52,000 U.S. flights. That includes airlines, the military and some private flights. Travelers are getting a bit of a break from last year’s skyrocketing fares. According to the government’s consumer price index, the average fare for a domestic flight in July was down 19% from last July.
Bee alert: 5 million bees fall off truck near Toronto and drivers are asked to close windows
Police west of Toronto warned drivers to keep their car windows closed after a truck spilled crates carrying five million bees onto a road. Pedestrians were also asked to avoid the area. Halton Regional Police said they received a call around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday reporting the bee crates had come loose from a truck and spilled onto Guelph Line north of Dundas Street, just west of Toronto. About an hour after police put out a notice on social media, several beekeepers were in touch with police offering to help, Anderson said. Six or seven beekeepers eventually arrived at the scene.
