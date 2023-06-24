Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
Tropical Storm Cindy has formed behind Tropical Storm Bret. Forecasters say it’s the first time there are two storms in the tropical Atlantic in June since record keeping began. The historic event signals an early and aggressive start to the Atlantic hurricane season that began on June 1. Its peak usually runs from mid-August to mid-October. Forecasters blamed unusually high sea temperatures for the rare development. Cindy is expected to remain a tropical storm as it heads northeast into open waters. Officials say Bret damaged homes on some islands. Four people are missing after their catamaran sank near Martinique. Bret is now over open waters.
Clash over LBGTQ+ decor at Starbucks leads to planned strikes at more than 150 stores in days ahead
More than 150 Starbucks stores across the country are planning to go on strike as the coffee chain and a union representing baristas got into a public dispute over displaying Pride decor in stores. Starbucks Workers United said in a tweet on Friday that 3,500 workers will be on strike over the next week. Last week Starbucks denied union organizers’ claims that it was banning Pride displays in its U.S. stores in the wake of Target and other brands experiencing a backlash.
7.5 million ‘Baby Shark’ bath toys recalled after multiple laceration and impalement injuries
About 7.5 million “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled after multiple impalements, lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them. Toymaker Zuru said it’s recalling both full-size and mini versions of its robotic baby shark toys that have hard plastic top fins. Twelve injuries have already been reported with Zuru’s full-sized Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys — after children sat or fell on the now-recalled toys. Nine of these cases required stitches or medical attention, according to a Thursday release from the Consumer Protect Safety Commission. Consumers in possession of these recalled toys are instructed to stop using them immediately and contact Zuru for a full refund.
