Families, friends struggle to cope after Seoul crush
As bereaved families and friends struggle to make sense of a Halloween crowd crush that killed 156 people in South Korea’s capital, their grief is mixed with anger about officials’ failure to employ crowd controls in a small nightlife district swarmed with tens of thousands of partiers. Many express wrenching pain and deep frustration about what they see as official ineptitude, including a failure by police to adequately respond to repeated emergency calls from people about the swelling crowd getting out of control hours before the crush occurred Saturday in a narrow alley.
Does adversity make you stronger? Scientists say not alwaysThere’s an old saying that adversity makes you stronger. Real life shows that’s not always true, but the adage highlights an evolving debate among scientists about resilience. After traumatic events and crises such as child abuse, gun violence or a pandemic, what explains why some people bounce back, while others struggle to cope? Is it nature — genes and other inherent traits? Or nurture — life experiences and social interactions? Decades of research suggest both play a role, but that neither seals a person’s fate. Although scientists use different definitions, resilience generally refers to the ability to handle severe stress. “It involves behaviors, thoughts and actions that can be learned and developed in anyone,’’ according to the American Psychological Association. That effort is harder for some people, because of genetics, biology and life circumstances, evidence suggests. Landmark U.S. research in the mid 1990s linked adverse childhood experiences with poor mental and physical health in adulthood. It found that every additional adversity added to higher risks later on. Scientists have conducted numerous studies trying to answer why some kids are more vulnerable to those experiences than others.
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launchFormer President Donald Trump has been teasing another presidential run since before he left the White House. But aides to the former president are now preparing for a 2024 campaign that could be announced soon after next week’s midterms. Another campaign would be a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice. He remains embroiled in multiple and intensifying criminal investigations, including probes of classified information held at his Mar-a-Lago club and his effort to pressure election officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
