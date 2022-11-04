In Other News: Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch; Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch Former President Donald Trump has been teasing another presidential run since before he left the White House. But aides to the former president are now preparing for a 2024 campaign that could be announced soon after next week’s midterms. Another campaign would be a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice. He remains embroiled in multiple and intensifying criminal investigations, including probes of classified information held at his Mar-a-Lago club and his effort to pressure election officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Families, friends struggle to cope after Seoul crush As bereaved families and friends struggle to make sense of a Halloween crowd crush that killed 156 people in South Korea’s capital, their grief is mixed with anger about officials’ failure to employ crowd controls in a small nightlife district swarmed with tens of thousands of partiers. Many express wrenching pain and deep frustration about what they see as official ineptitude, including a failure by police to adequately respond to repeated emergency calls from people about the swelling crowd getting out of control hours before the crush occurred Saturday in a narrow alley. Does adversity make you stronger? Scientists say not always