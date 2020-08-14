Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Trump admits he's blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump frankly acknowledged that he's starving the U.S. Postal Service of money to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots, which he worries could cost him reelection. In an interview on Fox Business Network, Trump explicitly noted two funding provisions that Democrats are seeking in a relief package that has stalled on Capitol Hill. Without the additional money, he said, the Postal Service won't have the resources to handle a flood of ballots from voters who are seeking to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump gives credence to false Harris conspiracy
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday gave credence to a false conspiracy theory about Kamala Harris’ eligibility to be vice president, fueling an online misinformation campaign that parallels the one he used to power his rise into politics. Asked about the matter at the White House, Trump told reporters he had “heard” rumors that Harris, a Black woman and U.S.-born citizen whose parents were immigrants, does not meet the requirement to serve in the White House. The president said he considered the rumors “very serious.”
Saluting statue to be removed from Amsterdam Olympic Stadium
AMSTERDAM — A bronze statute of an athlete saluting with an outstretched arm reminiscent of the gesture made infamous at rallies in Nazi Germany is to be removed from outside Amsterdam's Olympic Stadium because the salute has links to fascism, a spokeswoman for the stadium said Friday. The 10-foot tall statue was placed outside the stadium for the 1928 Summer Games that were staged in the Dutch capital. It has no links to Nazism, but many passersby were shocked by its likeness to the Nazi greeting.
Apple, Google drop Fortnite from app stores over payments
NEW YORK — Apple and Google dropped the popular game Fortnite from their app stores after the game’s developer introduced a direct payment plan that bypasses their platforms. Apple and Google both take a 30% cut from in-app revenue purchases in games, which has long been a sore spot with developers. Fortnite is free, but users can pay for in-game accoutrements like weapons and skins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.