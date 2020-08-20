Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Trump appeals as judge OKs Manhattan DA getting tax returns
NEW YORK — A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for Manhattan's top prosecutor to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns, rejecting a last-ditch attempt by his lawyers to block a subpoena issued to his accounting firm. Trump's lawyers immediately appealed U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero's decision to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Marrero's ruling echoed his prior decision in the case that was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court last month.
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme
NEW YORK — Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.” The fundraiser was headed by men who pushed their close ties to President Donald Trump, giving their effort a legitimacy that helped them raise more than $25 million. They touted their effort to help the president realize his vision of a “big beautiful” border wall along the U.S.-Mexico line, especially after his effort to redirect millions in government funds was held up through lawsuits.
Officer denies wrongdoing in violent takedown of wrong man
SAVANNAH — A white police officer who slammed a Black man to the ground and broke his wrist denies wrongdoing, saying he mistakenly believed the man had an outstanding arrest warrant and used force because the man resisted, the officer's attorneys said in a legal filing. Antonio Arnelo Smith filed suit in federal court in June against Valdosta police Lt. Billy Wheeler, as well as other officers and city officials, saying they used excessive force and violated his civil rights. The lawsuit was filed amid a national outcry over police brutality against people of color, sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Detailed plans in place for careful removal of Lee statue
RICHMOND, Va. — When the bronze equestrian statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee arrived by rail in Richmond from Paris in 1890, it took 10,000 men, women and children to haul its pieces more than a mile to the site where the towering monument was erected as a tribute to a Confederate hero. Now, 130 years later, conservation experts who plan to relocate, yet preserve, the statue face the intricate logistics of disassembling and transporting it to a storage facility. They must also ensure worker safety amid heated public debate over whether the statue is an important piece of Southern heritage or a symbol of white supremacy and racism.
