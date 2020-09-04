Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Officers fatally shoot suspect in Portland protest killing
LACEY, Wash. — A team of law enforcement officers fatally shot a man suspected of being the gunman who killed a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through downtown, the U.S. Marshals Service said Friday. Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him near Lacey, Washington, about 120 miles north of Portland. Reinoehl was suspected in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press. Federal agents from the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service had located him on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, and Reinoehl pulled a gun during the encounter, the official said.
Online bans fail to silence US extremists drawn to protests
SILVER SPRING, Md. — After Wisconsin protests over Jacob Blake's shooting by police turned deadly last week, a member of an anti-government extremist group started posting updates from the scene for comrades in an encrypted chat room. The group member named “Jake” said “two of my guys” rushed in to help after a gunman later identified as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two people Aug. 25 on a street in Kenosha. “Jake” was posting on the Keybase messaging platform, where the group migrated after Discord banned it from its instant messaging service in early July.
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against accusations that he mocked American war dead as his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, intensified efforts to frame the election as a referendum on the president’s character. The allegations, sourced anonymously in The Atlantic, describe multiple offensive comments by the president toward fallen and captured U.S. service-members, including calling World War I dead at an American military cemetery in France as “losers” and “suckers” in 2018. The reported comments, many of which were confirmed independently by the AP, are shining a fresh light on Trump’s previous public disparaging of American troops and military families and opening a new political vulnerability for the president less than two months from Election Day.
Georgia school chief: `Don't worry' if feds force testing
ATLANTA — Georgia's students are likely to have to take state standardized tests this spring, even though state schools Superintendent Richard Woods and Gov. Brian Kemp don't want them to, citing the continuing disruption of the coronavirus pandemic. It's less clear, though, if the tests will fill their traditional role of being used to grade schools and evaluate teachers, with Woods pledging action in coming weeks to “take the high-stakes power of the tests away" part of his continuing attack on the testing and accountability system that fellow Republicans who preceded him helped create. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, in a letter to state school leaders, all but rejected requests by Georgia and others who sought a second year of relief from federal testing mandates. Tests were waived for all 50 states after the pandemic shuttered schools last spring.
