Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Trump headed to Georgia as turnout driver, but also a threat
ATLANTA — Some establishment Republicans are sounding alarms that President Donald Trump’s conspiratorial denials of his own defeat could threaten the party’s ability to win a Senate majority and counter President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. The concerns come ahead of Trump’s planned Saturday visit to Georgia to campaign alongside Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face strong Democratic challengers in Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine which party controls the Senate at the outset of Biden’s presidency.
Is shopping in stores safe during the pandemic?
There are ways to reduce risk, but health experts advise avoiding it when possible. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says holiday shopping in crowded stores is a “higher risk” activity and that people should limit any in-person shopping, including at supermarkets. Instead, the agency recommends shopping online, visiting outdoor markets or using curbside pickup, where workers bring orders to your car.
It's Major: Pets poised for a return to the White House
WASHINGTON — Major Biden is getting an early start in the spotlight as a presidential pet after a play date ended with his owner, President-elect Joe Biden, suffering a broken foot. As if that weren’t enough for one weekend, it was also confirmed that Major will have to share the White House with, of all things, a cat. It’ll get better, Major. In a few weeks, Major, fellow German shepherd Champ and the TBD feline are expected to make the move to the White House.
Commentary: How will the new post-Trump, Biden era shape TV shows and movies? We have some ideas
Included: There are some exciting new characters ripe for their own dramatizations. There's QAnon hypewoman and CrossFit enthusiast Marjorie Taylor Greene. The new Georgia congresswoman has called Holocaust survivor George Soros a Nazi collaborator and brandished an AR-15 in a social media post threatening "Antifa terrorists." She has to be worth at least a supporting role in some kind of "Trumpism without Trump" comedy or at least a "South Park" episode in which she goes hunting for Antifa Army HQ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.