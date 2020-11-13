Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Biden has room on health care, though limited by Congress
WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden is unlikely to get sweeping health care changes through a closely divided Congress, but there’s a menu of narrower actions he can choose from to make a tangible difference on affordability and coverage for millions of people. With the balance of power in the Senate hinging on a couple of Georgia races headed to a runoff, and Democrats losing seats in the House, Biden's proposals for a public health insurance option and empowering Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices seem out of reach. Those would be tough fights even if Democrats controlled Congress with votes to spare.
Trump, stewing over election loss, silent as virus surges
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has publicly disengaged from the battle against the coronavirus at a moment when the disease is tearing across the United States at an alarming pace. Trump, fresh off his reelection loss to President-elect Joe Biden, remains angry that an announcement about progress in developing a vaccine for the disease came after Election Day. And aides say the president has shown little interest in the growing crisis even as new confirmed cases are skyrocketing and hospital intensive care units in parts of the country are nearing capacity.
Explainer: What to watch for in the post-Election Day mix
Included: What are the signposts over the next few weeks that matter the most on the path to inauguration day? There are a few key things procedurally. The states have to start certifying their results — that the process is over, that this is in fact the will of the voters. They'll do that between now and early December, and this leads to the formal vote of the Electoral College on Dec. 14, and they confirm the will of the voters. At this point it's all moving forward smoothly. And then it will be official.
In Georgia, Trump's shadow looms over pair of Senate runoffs
ATLANTA — President Donald Trump won’t be on the ballot in January when Georgia voters settle two Senate runoffs that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. But both Republicans and Democrats are hoping voters forget that. After watching turnout surge in last week's election, the parties are banking on using Trump — both rage against him and devotion to him — as key drivers in their push to get voters to return to the polls. For Republicans, that means feeding off frustrations over Trump's defeat, baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud and fear of President-elect Joe Biden’s policy agenda. But their biggest draw — Trump himself — has not committed publicly to using his influence to turn out voters, a silence that has some Republicans worried.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.