Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets
ATLANTA — Twitter gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Whitfield and Murray counties, a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated the social media site's policy against misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia late Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against bogus claims about vaccines that are “killing people.” Twitter has defended its efforts to keep dangerous misinformation about COVID-19 off its site, saying it has removed thousands of tweets and challenged millions of accounts worldwide. Greene appears to have been disciplined under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, using a combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify content about the coronavirus that is misleading enough to cause harm to people. Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension, and five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.
Kemp: Anti-crime bills will be part of fall special session
ATLANTA — Republican leaders are promising quick legislative action to fight violent crime in Atlanta as the House begins hearings on crime in Georgia's largest city. Gov. Brian Kemp told the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee on Monday that he would include anti-crime proposals for lawmakers to consider this fall when they return for a special session to redraw electoral districts. House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge said House leaders will propose $2 million to pay for 20 new state troopers to focus on tactical response and drunken driving enforcement in Atlanta. Ralston wants another $1 million to double to the size of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's anti-gang task force and Attorney General Chris Carr's anti-human-trafficking task force. The hearing came days after Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms proposed a $70 million crime-fighting plan.
CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases
NEW YORK — Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases. That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases. “The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday. The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
