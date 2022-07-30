Under fire, US officials say monkeypox can still be stopped
Top U.S. health officials say the country’s monkeypox outbreak can still be stopped despite rising case numbers and limited vaccine supplies. The Biden administration’s top health official pushed back Thursday against criticism about the pace of the response. The government announced plans to begin shipping another 780,000 shots this week. Health authorities in San Francisco, New York and other large cities say they still don’t have enough shots to meet demand. But Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says the federal government has provided vaccines, tests and drugs “well beyond” what is needed.
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?The U.S. economy has contracted for two straight quarters, intensifying fears that it is on the cusp of a recession, if not already in one, barely two years after the pandemic downturn officially ended. Six months of contraction is a longstanding, informal definition of a recession. Yet nothing is simple in the post-pandemic economy, which has confounded policymakers and experts alike since the growth screeched to a halt in March 2020, when COVID-19 struck and 20 million Americans suddenly lost their jobs. While most economists — and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell — say the economy isn’t in a recession yet, many increasingly expect a downturn to start later this year or next.
Spain tells women: Don’t worry about body image on the beachSpain’s government has a message for women who are uncomfortable about their bodies when they wear bathing suits: Don’t be. The government’s Equality Ministry launched a summer campaign Thursday encouraging women to reject “stereotypes” and “aesthetical violence” — a reference to the social pressure some women feel to conform to beauty ideals. A poster advertising the campaign features women of different ages, sizes and skin colors in bathing suits on a beach. The slogan is: “Summer belongs to us, too.” In a tweet, Equality Minister Irene Montero said: “Enjoy (the summer) however, wherever and with whoever you like.” The head of the Women’s Institute, a government body, said gender stereotypes are at the root of discrimination based on physical appearance. “Expectations are projected onto women about how they should look,” Antonia Morillas told state news agency Efe. “That doesn’t only affect our self-esteem, it also takes away our rights and limits how we behave in and whether we enjoy public spaces.” Spain’s Socialist-led coalition government, which came to power four years ago, has made women’s rights one of its political banners. The Cabinet has 14 women and eight men in ministerial positions.
