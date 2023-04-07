Union alleges neglect in South Carolina safety inspections
A federal complaint has accused the South Carolina agency tasked with ensuring occupational safety of racial discrimination by failing to routinely inspect disproportionately Black workplaces. The Union of Southern Service Workers says the South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration neglects industries staffed predominantly by Black employees compared to fields filled largely by workers of other races. The group is asking the U.S. Department of Labor to investigate the state agency’s process for deciding where it conducts planned inspections. The agency’s communications director says it is reviewing a copy of the complaint.
In Ukraine, the grief-stricken bear the pain of warMothers burying their sons, children burying their fathers. As the war in Ukraine enters its second year, men and women have been dying in droves on the front lines, fighting off Russia’s invasion of their country. For them, the fight is over. They paid the ultimate price. But it is their parents, their children, their siblings and their spouses who will carry the pain of war, the tears of the nation. Over a period of 15 days in February, numerous funerals were held in towns and villages near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, for soldiers killed in fighting in Donbas, in the east of the country where most of the battles are now concentrated. The same scene is repeated day after day, week after week, in villages and cities across Ukraine as those killed on the battlefield return home for the last time. The vast majority were not career soldiers. A carpenter, an ornithologist, a baker, a pharmacist, a student — they signed up to fight because of the war, leaving behind their civilian lives. In small villages where they had once led ordinary lives, mourners from the entire village came to their homes to pay their respects to their families after they were killed. They were buried in their military uniforms.
Undercover Los Angeles police file claims in photo backlashMore than 300 undercover Los Angeles police officers have filed legal claims against the city and police department after their names and photographs were released to a technology watchdog group that posted them online. The watchdog group Stop LAPD Spying Coalition posted more than 9,300 officers’ information and photographs last month in a searchable online database following a public records request by a reporter for progressive news outlet Knock LA. Hundreds of undercover officers were included in the database, although it’s not clear exactly how many. The legal claims, the precursor to a lawsuit, were filed Tuesday in Los Angeles.
