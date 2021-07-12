Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000
DALLAS — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday. The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987. The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986. “The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can’t be understated ... it is a true collector’s piece,” Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said in a statement. In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.
Free samples are back, but with safety in mind
NEW YORK — When Pat Curry spotted bite-sized wood-fire rotisserie chicken with portabella mushroom at her local Costco in early June, she felt “giddy." After a 14-month hiatus, free samples were back. “It was one of the markers that told me that we turned a corner," said the 60-year-old who lives in Augusta, Georgia. “It’s the little things that you do that were taken away, and now they’re back." When the pandemic was declared in March 2020, retailers worried about the potential spread of the coronavirus so they cut off free sampling of everything from food to makeup to toys. But now with vaccinations rolling out and the threat of COVID-19 easing in the U.S., stores like Costco are feeling confident enough to revive the longstanding tradition. For customers, sampling makes it fun to shop and discover new items — not to mention getting all the freebies. For retailers, they're critical tools to keep shoppers coming back and battle against online retailers like Amazon.
Rare historic canoe found among South Carolina river rapids
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Conservationists have pulled a historic canoe from a river at the Georgia-South Carolina line and plan to put it on display. Volunteers with the Chattooga Conservancy hauled the weathered wooden canoe out of the South Carolina side of the Chattooga River last week after a group of canoeists headed downstream discovered the craft last fall, The State newspaper in Columbia reports. Archaeologists at the University of South Carolina say the boat could be 200 to 250 years old, a discovery that could shed light on life in the late 1700s. Canoes of that age are rarely found along the Chattooga, a free-flowing mountain river that runs along the Georgia-South Carolina border. Most of South Carolina's historic canoes have been found in the state's Lowcountry region, said underwater archaeologist James Spirek.
