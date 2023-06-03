US employers added a surprisingly strong 339,000 jobs in May in a sign of economic health
The nation’s employers stepped up their hiring in May, adding a robust 339,000 jobs, well above expectations and evidence of enduring strength in an economy that the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to cool. Friday’s report from the government reflected the job market’s resilience after more than a year of rapid interest rate increases by the Fed. Many industries, from construction to restaurants to health care, are still adding jobs to keep up with consumer demand and restore their workforces to pre-pandemic levels. Yet there were some mixed messages in the jobs figures, which also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, from a five-decade low of 3.4% in April.
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebrandingFort Bragg shed its Confederate namesake Friday to become Fort Liberty in a ceremony some veterans view as a small but important step in making the U.S. Army more welcoming to Black service members. The change is part of a broad Department of Defense initiative to rename military installations bearing the name of confederate soldiers. It was prompted by the 2020 George Floyd protests. A naming commission estimates the cost of renaming the base will be about $6.37 million. The commission visited the base and met with and members of the surrounding community to solicit their input. The North Carolina base was originally named in 1918 for Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg.
In gun law push, Tennessee governor’s office memo says NRA prefers to ‘round up mentally ill people’Documents obtained by The Associated Press show Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s administration accused the National Rifle Association of wanting to use involuntary commitment laws “to round up mentally ill people and deprive them of other liberties.” The talking points came in memos drafted by the Republican’s staffers as part of their initial attempt to pass a gun control proposal in April. Lee has previously praised the NRA’s help on other legislation. He has since faced its opposition on his proposal to keep guns away from people who pose a threat to themselves or others. Lawmakers are expected to consider the change in an August special session.
