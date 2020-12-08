Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
US fully restores protections for young immigrants
SAN DIEGO — The Trump administration said it fully restored the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that shields hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation, complying with a federal judge’s order. The Department of Homeland Security posted on its website that it is accepting new applications, petitions for two-year renewals and requests for permission to temporarily leave the U.S. The department said it “may seek relief from the order,” signaling that its concession to the court order may be short-lived if its legal efforts succeed.
Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself.
Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles “Chuck” Yeager, the World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot who showed he had the “right stuff” when in 1947 he became the first person to fly faster than sound, has died. He was 97. Yeager died Monday, his wife, Victoria Yeager, said on his Twitter account. “It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”
New this week: Jingle Ball 2020 & 2 doses of Meryl Streep
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Included: Travel may seem closed off right now but how about a cruise with Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest and Candice Bergen? “Let Them All Talk,” which debuts Friday on HBO Max, was filmed on an Atlantic crossing of the Queen Mary 2, the British ocean liner. Directed in a two-week dash by Steven Soderbergh and scripted by the short-story writer Deborah Eisenberg, the film — delightful and light despite its lumbering setting — is about an American novelist (Streep) given a prize in England, who, refusing to fly, takes the boat instead and brings along several old friends (Wiest, Bergen) and her nephew (Lucas Hedges).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.