Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall. Among the first to receive them could be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans. Dr. Francis Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated people to get their shots, calling them “sitting ducks” for a delta variant that is ravaging the country and showing little sign of letting up. “This is going very steeply upward with no signs of having peaked out,” he said. Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated may be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. “almost daily” as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.
HOBOKEN, Belgium — Young urban shepherd Lukas Janssens guides his flock among the graves in Schoonselhof, one of Belgium’s iconic cemeteries, knowing sheep are kinder to nature than lawnmowers. Limiting emissions of carbon dioxide, a key contributor to climate change, and promoting biodiversity are two key goals of De Antwerpse Stadsherder — The Antwerp City Shepherd, Janssens' company of one human and 270 sheep. “We won’t stave it off with a flock of sheep,” Janssens said of global warming. “But it is another step to build an more ecological society.” Only days after the alarming U.N. report on climate change, the message of U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres was still stuck in his head — “code red for humanity,” with global warming threatening to choke the planet. Even if Guterres's words were aimed primarily at governments, investment managers and asset owners, some citizens have known this day would come for decades. Janssens is one of many who have taken on a very personal commitment to do something, along with those who refuse to fly, adapt their personal diet or stay off school to protest on Fridays.
ALBANY — Officials in one Georgia county are considering placing a limit on dollar stores that are rapidly multiplying in the area. Some Dougherty County commissioners pushed back during a recent meeting when presented with a zoning request to approve a Dollar General store at an intersection where there’s already a Family Dollar store across the street, WALB-TV reported. “I just think there's one on every corner,” said Commissioner Anthony Jones, who suggested a moratorium on such discount retailers. Jones said he’s concerned those stores are taking up space that could go to higher quality stores such as supermarkets that sell fresh food.
