Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.