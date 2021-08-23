US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday, a milestone that could lift public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory. The Pentagon immediately announced it will press ahead with plans to require members of the military to get the vaccine. The formula made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech now carries the strongest endorsement from the Food and Drug Administration, which has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety. More than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the U.S. — and hundreds of millions more worldwide — since December. But up to now, they were dispensed in this country under what is known as emergency use authorization from the FDA. “The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in announcing full approval, which comes as the U.S. battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet, the delta variant.
Students' lack of routine vaccines muddies start of school
The vaccinations that U.S. schoolchildren are required to get to hold terrible diseases like polio, measles, tetanus and whooping cough in check are way behind schedule this year, threatening further complications to a school year already marred by COVID-19. The lag was caused by pandemic-related disruptions last year to routine doctor's visits, summer and sports camps at which kids usually get their immunizations. Now, pediatricians and educators are scrambling to ensure that backlogs don't keep kids from school or leave them vulnerable to contagious diseases.
Georgia man says COVID trauma changed his view of the virus
COLUMBUS — Edward DuBose didn’t know he was dying. He knew others were dying of the virus, but as a preacher, he was certain God would protect him. He took few precautions against COVID-19. And then his grandson tested positive. And then he and his wife, Cynthia, tested positive at the end of June 2020. Twice he was taken to the hospital that month, and twice he was sent back home in the height of the pandemic. DuBose retired from the military in 1998 after serving for 21 years. Ashley Meadows, his granddaughter, remembers him running marathons throughout her life, and even when he got older and busier, he would keep up his exercise. He didn’t get sick. But his condition kept getting worse as he sat in the gray armchair in his family’s living room. A towel covered his face while he struggled to breathe and his wife watched with worry as he deteriorated.
