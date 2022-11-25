US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect
Americans who have gotten the updated COVID-19 boosters appear better protected against symptomatic infection than those who haven’t — at least for now. That’s according to a first look at the new shots’ real-world effectiveness, released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only about 13% of U.S. adults have gotten the updated booster. The CDC tracked people tested for coronavirus-like symptoms at drugstores between September and early November. The study found people who’d had the new booster were less likely to have COVID-19 than those who’ve skipped the new shot.
Famed ‘Goonies’ house for sale in coastal Astoria, OregonA historic home featured in the classic film “The Goonies” is for sale in Astoria, Oregon. Built in 1896, the house has sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean. It’s listed with an asking price of $1.7 million. The home’s relator says potential buyers are considering making it more accessible to the public. Since the film was released in 1985, fans have flocked to the home, prompting the owner to close it to foot traffic at times. The steady stream of visitors has also sparked resident complaints and forced local officials to restrict parking. The city celebrates Goonies Day each June 7.
Biden at 80: A ‘respecter of fate’ mulls 2nd White House bidPeople in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance. One entered the record books for scaling Mount Everest. It’s soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president. Questions swirl now, in his own party as well as broadly in the country, about whether he’s got what it takes to go for the summit again. The oldest president in U.S. history, Biden hits his milestone birthday at a personal crossroads as he and his family face a decision in the coming months on whether he should announce for reelection. He’d be 86 at the end of a potential second term. Biden aides and allies all say he intends to run — and his team has begun quiet preparations for a campaign — but it has often been the president himself who has sounded the most equivocal. “My intention is that I run again,” he said at a news conference this month. ”But I’m a great respecter of fate.” “We’re going to have discussions about it,” he said. Aides expect those conversations to pick up in earnest over Thanksgiving and Christmas, with a decision not until well after New Year’s. Biden planned to celebrate his birthday at a family brunch in the White House on Sunday.
