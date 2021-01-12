Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
The power of words in crisis: Who hits the mark, and who misses?
WASHINGTON — In moments of crisis, of war and terror, of loss and mourning, American leaders have sought to utter words to match the moment in hope that the power of oratory can bring order to chaos and despair. Lincoln at Gettysburg. Franklin Roosevelt during the Depression and World War II. Reagan after the Challenger disaster. Bill Clinton after the Oklahoma City bombing. George W. Bush with a bullhorn at Ground Zero in 2001 and Barack Obama after the slaughter of congregants at a South Carolina church. Each time, the speakers, Republican and Democrat, extemporaneously or with a script, managed to sound notes that brought at least a temporary sense of national unity and purpose. “I really think there is something at the very core of our humanity that only words can satisfy,” said Wayne Fields, author of “Union of Words: A History of Presidential Eloquence."
Explainer: Who's been charged in the deadly Capitol siege?
Prosecutors have brought dozens of cases after the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol and more charges are expected in the coming days as investigators identify more members of the pro-Trump mob. Investigators are collecting tips from the public, interviewing witnesses and going through photos, videos and social media accounts to collect evidence against the attackers who overran the Capitol to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden as the next president. And those who’ve been charged so far could lead investigators to others who joined in the violent siege on Capitol Hill.
US shifts to speed vaccinations, won't hold back second doses
WASHINGTON — Barely a month into a mass vaccination campaign to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration unexpectedly shifted gears Tuesday to speed the delivery of shots. A slow start had triggered widespread concern from states and public health officials. Now, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has announced two major changes. First, the government will no longer hold back required second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, practically doubling supply. Second, states should immediately start vaccinating other groups lower down the priority scale, including people age 65 and older, and younger people with certain health problems. The moves better align the outgoing administration with the new Biden-Harris team.
Concern grows over potential COVID-19 superspreader event during Capitol riot
Included: About 300 people were evacuated to a lockdown area so crowded it was difficult to walk, while sharing a single bathroom, according to Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa. Experts in indoor air pollution say COVID-19 thrives in crowds in stuffy, older buildings like that one. A video surfaced over the weekend of some Republicans in the space ignoring the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to protect public health by wearing a mask. They included Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome; Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.; Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Scott Perry, R-Pa.; and Michael Cloud, R-Texas, who declined surgical masks offered by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.
