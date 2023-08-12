US suicides hit an all-time high last year
About 49,500 people took their own lives last year in the U.S., the highest number ever. That’s according to new government data posted Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet calculated a suicide rate for the year. But available data suggests suicides are more common in the U.S. than at any time since the dawn of World War II. Experts caution that suicide is complicated, and that recent increases might be driven by higher rates of depression or limited availability of mental health services. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says a main driver is the growing availability of guns.
Twitter-turned-X CEO Linda Yaccarino focuses on winning back big brands on Elon Musk’s platform
The new CEO of the company formerly known as Twitter says she’s spent much of the past eight weeks trying to get big brands back to advertising on the social media platform that’s been in upheaval since it was bought last year by Elon Musk. X Corp. CEO Linda Yaccarino said Thursday on CNBC that she has been focused on talking with brands like Coca Cola, Visa and State Farm. She says her role and Musk’s are clearly defined, with Musk leading on ideas and Yaccarino bringing them to market for customers.
Suburban Detroit woman says she found a live frog in a spinach container
A woman in suburban Detroit says she got a scare when she discovered a live frog in a container of spinach she had just bought at a grocery store. The Detroit Free Press and WJBK-TV report that Amber Worrick of Southfield says she bought the sealed spinach package from a Meijer store. She says that when she got home, her daughter found a live frog in the container and let out a scream. Worrick says she returned the package and the frog to the store. Workers there released the frog and gave Worrick a refund. A Michigan Department of Agricultural and Rural Development spokesperson says the store should have contacted the agency so it could investigate.
