Veteran police official Edward Caban becomes first Latino to head the NYPD
Longtime police official Edward Caban has been sworn in as commissioner of the New York Police Department, becoming the first Latino to lead the 178-year-old department. Mayor Eric Adams administered the oath of office on Monday in front of the Bronx stationhouse where Caban started his career. Caban says he joined the NYPD in 1991 as “a young Puerto Rican kid” and that “the top bosses of the police department” didn’t look like him in those days. Caban thanked Adams for choosing him to head the 33,000-member police department. Caban succeeds Keechant Sewell, who resigned last month.
Archaeologists in Louisiana save artifacts 12,000 years old from natural disasters and looters
Archaeologists have been gingerly digging up the ground at a site in central Louisiana this summer to unearth and preserve evidence of prehistoric occupation. The U.S. Forest Service says the site in Vernon Parish in the Kisatchie National Forest was found by surveyors in 2003. Hurricanes Laura and Delta uprooted trees and exposed some of the artifacts. Further damage has been done by looters making unauthorized digs. Forest officials say the site shows evidence of generations of people living in the area going back 12,000 years. The salvaged artifacts will be sorted, catalogued and examined as researchers at the archaeology lab seek to make determinations about past cultures at the site.
Dingoes attack a woman jogging on Australian island beach and leave her hospitalized
A pack of dingoes has injured a woman who was jogging on a popular Austrailian tourist island in the latest clash between humans and native dogs. That sparked warnings Tuesday from officials about visitors venturing out alone. Officials say the 24-year-old woman was attacked by three or four dingoes on Monday while she was jogging on a beach at Queensland state’s K’gari. K’gari is the world’s largest sand island and was formerly known as Fraser Island. Two passersby rescued the woman from the dingoes after they chased her into the surf. The victim was flown by helicopter to a mainland hospital in a stable condition suffering multiple bite wounds. A dingo last month became the first to be destroyed on the island since 2019 after two attacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.