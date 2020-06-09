Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Masks reveal partisan split among lawmakers on coronavirus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — To the issues creating a partisan divide in state legislatures across the U.S., add this one: masks. Many Democratic lawmakers are wearing them amid the coronavirus outbreak while many Republicans refuse. "Public health has become partisan,” bemoaned South Carolina state Rep. Kambrell Garvin, a Democrat who recently became ill from COVID-19.
Protesters heartened by swift reform, but vow broader change
ATLANTA — In the two weeks since George Floyd's killing, police departments have banned chokeholds, Confederate monuments have fallen and officers have been arrested and charged amid large global protests against violence by police and racism. The moves are far short of the overhaul of police, prosecutors' offices, courts and other institutions that protesters seek. But some advocates and demonstrators say they are encouraged by the swiftness of the response to Floyd's death — incremental as it may be. “Everywhere you look, you see something that gives you hope,” said Frank James Matthews, 64, an activist in Alabama. “But we have no illusions because something that’s embedded like racism is hard to kill.”
Video evidence increasingly disproves police narratives
Minneapolis police initially told the public that George Floyd died after a “medical incident during a police interaction.” The Buffalo, New York, department said a protester “tripped and fell." Philadelphia police alleged that a college student who suffered a serious head wound had assaulted an officer. All three claims were quickly disproved by videos seen widely on the internet and television, fueling mistrust, and embarrassing agencies that made misleading or incomplete statements that painted their actions in a far more favorable light. Police departments deny lying but acknowledge sometimes making mistakes when releasing information in fast-moving, complicated situations. The videos, they say, do not always capture officers' perspectives.
Confusion reigns as UN scrambles mask, virus spread advice
LONDON — It's an issue that's been argued about for months, both by experts and by people strolling through parks all over the world: Can people who don't feel sick spread the coronavirus, and if so should we all be wearing masks to stop it? Even the World Health Organization can't seem to get it straight. On Tuesday the U.N. health agency scrambled to explain seemingly contradictory comments it has made in recent days about the two related issues. The confusion and mixed messages only make controlling the pandemic that much more difficult, experts say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.