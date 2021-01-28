Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Video surfaces showing Greene harassing Stoneman Douglas student after massacre
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Video surfaced Wednesday showing U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican QAnon promoter, following David Hogg near the U.S. Capitol, harassing him and trying to goad him into responding. Hogg became a gun control activist after the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others at his school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Greene has promoted the QAnon conspiracy, and people combing through her social media history have found bizarre utterances from her past, including her assertion that the Stoneman Douglas massacre was a “false flag” operation, something that is either faked or in which an attacker is pretending to be someone else. Greene also liked a Facebook comment calling for “a bullet to the head” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Pelosi wants security money to face 'enemy' within the House
WASHINGTON — More money is needed to protect lawmakers from threats of violence coming from an “enemy” within Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday, a startling acknowledgment of how tensions over safety have escalated since this month's Capitol attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The California Democrat told reporters she thinks Congress will need to provide more money “for more security for members, when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about.” Asked to clarify what she meant, Pelosi said, “It means that we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.” Pelosi did not say whom she meant by her reference to an “enemy" within the House, and a spokesperson provided no examples when asked. But first-term Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, has liked Facebook posts that advocated for violence against Democrats and the FBI. One post suggested shooting Pelosi in the head.
Checked by reality, some QAnon supporters seek a way out
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ceally Smith spent a year down the rabbit hole of QAnon, spending more and more time researching and discussing the conspiracy theory online. Eventually it consumed her, and she wanted out. She broke up with the boyfriend who recruited her into the movement, took six months off social media, and turned to therapy and yoga. “I was like: I can’t live this way. I’m a single mom, working, going to school and doing the best for my children,” said Smith, 32, of Kansas City, Missouri. “I personally didn’t have the bandwidth to do this and show up for my children. Even if it was all true, I just couldn’t do it anymore.” More than a week after Donald Trump departed the White House, shattering their hopes that he would expose the worldwide cabal, some QAnon adherents have concocted ever more elaborate stories to keep their faith alive. But others like Smith are turning to therapy and online support groups to talk about the damage done when their beliefs collided with reality.
Christianity on display at Capitol riot sparks new debate
WASHINGTON — The Christian imagery and rhetoric on view during this month’s Capitol insurrection are sparking renewed debate about the societal effects of melding Christian faith with an exclusionary breed of nationalism. The rioters who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, leading to federal charges against more than 130 people so far, included several people carrying signs with Christian messages, and video showed one man in a fur hat and horns leading others in a prayer inside the Senate chamber.
