Virgin Galactic all set to fly its first tourists to the edge of space
Virgin Galactic is finally taking its first space tourists on a rocket ship ride after years of delays. One passenger, a former British Olympian, bought his ticket 18 years ago. The company had everything ready to go for Thursday morning’s flight from the New Mexico desert. The plane-launched spacecraft will carry the 80-year-old athlete, who has Parkinson’s disease, and a mother and daughter from the Caribbean who are contest winners. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic has already flown six times to space, limited to company employees until June’s flight by Italian researchers. Ticket prices started out at $200,000. Now they’re $450,000.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, falls at home and goes to hospital, but scans are clear, her office says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he spoke with Sen. Dianne Feinstein after she fell in her home and went to the hospital for a short time. Schumer says the 90-year-old Democratic California senator told him she suffered no injuries and went to the hospital Tuesday as a precaution. A Feinstein spokesman said Wednesday all her “scans were clear and she returned home” soon after. Feinstein is the oldest member of Congress. She’s faced mounting concerns about her health and her ability to perform a senator’s duties. Feinstein took office in 1992 and announced this year she won’t seek reelection in 2024. Feinstein’s retirement plans have sparked a competitive Democratic contest to replace her.
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3 who ate a family lunch together in Australia
Australian homicide investigators are trying to determine how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after they apparently ate wild mushrooms at a family lunch. Police say the woman who cooked the meal at her home didn’t become ill herself. Police call her a suspect but have released her without filing any charges. The woman told media outside her home in Victoria state that she was devastated and didn’t know what happened. She wouldn’t discuss the meals served to her guests. Those who died were her in-laws and her mother-in-law’s sister. Police said the woman who cooked the meal was separated from her husband. Her children did not eat the same lunch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.