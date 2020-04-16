Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Reopening could require thousands more public health workers
SEATTLE — Before stay-at-home orders are lifted, the nation's public health agencies want to be ready to douse any new sparks of coronavirus infection — a task they say could require tens of thousands more investigators to call people who test positive, track down their contacts and get them into quarantine. Without the extra help, officials insist, states cannot possibly be ready to resume normal everyday activities, and some agencies are so desperate they are considering recruiting librarians and Peace Corps volunteers to join the effort. “We are trying to build these teams and processes in the midst of a crisis,” said Sharon Bogan, a public health spokeswoman for Seattle and King County, which are seeking at least 20 more investigators.
VIRUS DIARY: In pandemic, a forlorn dog finds new purpose
BERKELEY, Calif. — “This feels like a good time to get another dog to help us get over the loss of Surfer,” the Professor announced in her FM radio-ready voice. Even though my heart didn’t feel quite ready, I knew she was right, and not only because she really is a smart professor. We needed to fill the void left by Surfer’s death last fall. He was a regal blend of the Samoyed and Husky breeds who made people swoon wherever he swaggered. He died in his sleep without warning, leaving no time to say goodbye. Surfer was the Professor’s dog, but he had become one of my best buddies during the two years since we met and quickly bonded, as kindred spirits do. His death came just two weeks after I watched my dad die, so it felt like a double whammy that had me reeling for awhile.
Tech companies step up fight against bad coronavirus info
CHICAGO — Potentially dangerous coronavirus misinformation has spread from continent to continent like the pandemic itself, forcing the world’s largest tech companies to take unprecedented action to protect public health. Facebook, Google and others have begun using algorithms, new rules and factual warnings to knock down harmful coronavirus conspiracy theories, questionable ads and unproven remedies that regularly crop up on their services — and which could jeopardize lives.
Medical intelligence sleuths tracked, warned of new virus
WASHINGTON — In late February when President Donald Trump was urging Americans not to panic over the novel coronavirus, alarms were sounding at a little-known intelligence unit situated on a U.S. Army base an hour's drive north of Washington. Intelligence, science and medical professionals at the National Center for Medical Intelligence were quietly doing what they have done for decades — monitoring and tracking global health threats that could endanger U.S. troops abroad and Americans at home. On Feb. 25, the medical intelligence unit raised its warning that the coronavirus would become a pandemic within 30 days from WATCHCON 2 — a probable crisis — to WATCHCON 1 — an imminent one, according to a U.S. official. That was 15 days before the World Health Organization declared the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.