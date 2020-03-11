Virus prompts late shows to drop audiences, 'Survivor' delay
The ripple effect of the new coronavirus on the entertainment industry on Wednesday reached late-night television and far beyond to the series “Survivor” in Fiji. “The Tonight Show” and other late-night talk shows in New York announced they will tape without audiences, while CBS said that production on the next season of “Survivor” was being postponed. In a statement Wednesday, NBC said it was suspending live audiences for Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” starting Monday, citing the safety of guest and employees as the “top priority.” CBS announced that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” also will tape without an in-studio audience, as did Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and HBO's “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
MLB prefers teams flip sites if virus shuts parks
If Major League Baseball can't play in front of fans at a team's home ballpark because of the virus outbreak, the sport's first preference likely would be to switch games to the visiting team's stadium if possible, a person familiar with the deliberations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because no decisions have been made. MLB starts its season on March 26. Among the games on opening day is Texas at Seattle — the Seattle area has been hit hard by the virus, with 24 deaths. MLB anticipates government officials will decide whether it is safe to play in front of fans in each city. If changes to the schedule are necessary, MLB would make determinations at the point when a ballpark has been ruled out.
Suit filed over Sandy Hook-inspired law limiting gun rounds
Gun rights supporters are suing Connecticut officials over part of a 2013 state gun control law passed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, saying it unconstitutionally bans people from loading more than 10 rounds of ammunition into their firearms. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court cites the Second Amendment right to bear arms and the ability of people to better defend themselves with more bullets in their guns. “Law abiding gun owners in Connecticut are left more susceptible to harm or death by being limited in their means of self-defense,” Holly Sullivan, president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, said in a written statement. “Criminals who are intent on doing harm will not follow this same law.” The defense league, the Second Amendment Foundation and two Connecticut gun owners filed the lawsuit against Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, state police Col. Stavros Mellekas and Chief State's Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr., none of whom were in their current jobs when the gun control law was passed.
