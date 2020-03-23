Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
NEW YORK — Woody Allen's memoir, dropped by its original publisher after widespread criticism, has found a new home, The Associated Press has learned. The 400-page book, still called “Apropos of Nothing,” was released Monday by Arcade Publishing. "The book is a candid and comprehensive personal account by Woody Allen of his life," Arcade announced, “ranging from his childhood in Brooklyn through his acclaimed career in film, theater, television, print and standup comedy, as well as exploring his relationships with family and friends.”
Review: Cast and crew explore behind the scenes of 'The Office'
The show started as practically a shot-for-shot remake of the British version of “The Office” that aired in the United Kingdom and starred Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The folks at NBC were not impressed, but they gave the series a shot anyway with an initial six-episode order. Steve Carrell starred as the boss of people who work at the paper company Dunder Mifflin. The ratings were not spectacular, but a couple of folks high up at the network saw some potential and gave it another short episode order. It was at this point between the seasons that the creators developed insight for the characters and turned a British clone into its own entity, creating a ground-breaking television show in the process.
'A really big experiment': Parents turn teachers amid virus
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After her sixth-grade son's school in Buffalo, New York, closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, Roxanne Ojeda-Valentin returned to campus with shopping bags to take home textbooks and weeks' worth of assignments prepared by teachers. A single mother with a full-time job, she now joins millions of parents around the country — and the world — suddenly thrust into the role of their children's primary educators, leaving them scrambling to sift through educational resources and juggle lesson plans with jobs and other responsibilities. “It’s a really big experiment,” Ojeda-Valentin said as she left the school, her second stop after picking up materials from her fourth-grade daughter's school.
Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices
PARIS — Young German adults hold “corona parties" and cough toward older people. A Spanish man leashes a goat to go for a walk to skirt confinement orders. From France to Florida to Australia, kitesurfers, college students and others crowd the beaches. Their defiance of lockdown mandates and scientific advice to fight the coronavirus pandemic has prompted crackdowns by authorities on people trying to escape cabin fever brought on by virus restrictions. In some cases, the virus rebels resist — threatening police as officials express outrage over public gatherings that could spread the virus.
