Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers
The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government — one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race. There’s still no guarantee that the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will really protect. The needed proof: Volunteers won’t know if they’re getting the real shot or a dummy version. After two doses, scientists will closely track which group experiences more infections as they go about their daily routines, especially in areas where the virus still is spreading unchecked.
Georgia hospital to close amid financial hardships
CUTHBERT — A hospital in Georgia has announced it will close in October due to financial difficulties officials say were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. “It has become increasingly difficult for small, critical access hospitals to survive in rural areas across the country and here in Georgia,” Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center CEO Kim Gilman said in a news release announcing the hospital's closure. The Randolph County Hospital Authority, which oversees the hospital, unanimously voted in favor of the move, WFXL-TV reported. “Within a few months, our financial situation would be such that we would not be able to make payroll,” news outlets quote Steve Whatley, chairman of the hospital authority, as saying.
Georgia to close former mental hospital complex on Oct. 1
THOMASVILLE — Georgia authorities will close remaining activities at a former mental hospital in Thomasville on Oct. 1 following state budget cuts. The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities told lawmakers it would abandon the former Southwestern State Hospital in Thomasville, as well as a former hospital in Rome, because lawmakers were cutting $123 million as part of an overall 10% state budget cut. Both are no longer inpatient mental hospitals, but the department had continued to maintain them.
Atlanta mayor directs crackdown on teen street vendors
ATLANTA — Atlanta's mayor says police will crack down on teens selling water at busy intersections. The effort was announced after reports that teens have threatened motorists with guns after the drivers refused to buy water. On July 16, a man was shot twice in his car following a dispute on an Interstate 20 exit ramp. Also July 16, a 14-year-old was detained after police said he displayed a pistol to a driver stopped at a different intersection. The teen was charged and released. In June, an 18-year-old believed to have been selling water was found shot dead in a parking garage.
