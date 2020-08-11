Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
What do the kids say? K-12 students sound off on school
NEW YORK — Parents have weighed in on reopening schools. Teachers have weighed in. Public health experts, too, along with cities, states and President Donald Trump. But what about the kids themselves? As the grown-ups fret, kindergartners to high schoolers faced with a range of scenarios for virtual and in-person classes are expressing both fear and glee over leaving home to learn.
Georgia city confronts future of site where slaves were sold
ATLANTA — Amid a renewed push to remove Confederate monuments following the death of George Floyd, a rural Georgia city is confronting the fate of a rare, 18th-century pavilion where slaves were once sold. The Market House, or Slave Market, in Louisville is on the National Register of Historic Places and has been held up as a cultural site by county officials. The open-air, gazebo-like structure dates back to the late 1790s and is among just a few buildings of its kind still standing in the U.S., according to historic documents filed with the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Politically charged 'black-ish' episode gets belated home
LOS ANGELES — A politically charged episode of “black-ish” from 2017 that was shelved by ABC has found a home on Hulu, a corporate sibling of the Disney-owned broadcast network. “I cannot wait for everyone to finally see the episode for themselves,” series creator Kenya Barris posted on social media. Barris said he hopes the half-hour episode, titled “Please Baby Please,” fulfills its original intent: to inspire vital dialogue about “where we want our country to go moving forward and, most importantly, how we get there together.”
Is it safe to ride public transit during the pandemic?
It depends on a variety of factors, but there are ways to minimize risk. The main way that the virus spreads is through droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze. That means the best way to reduce the spread of infection on public transit and elsewhere is to wear a mask and stay 6 feet from others, experts say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.