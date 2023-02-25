What is China’s peace proposal for Ukraine War?
On the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China offered a 12-point proposal to end the war, which a senior diplomat had teased in Munich earlier this week. It comes as China has announced it hopes to act as a mediator. China’s proposal calls for a cease-fire and peace talks, while condemning Western sanctions against Russia, and saying “relevant countries” should “do their share in deescalating the Ukraine crisis.” It said that the sovereignty of all countries, big or small, should be upheld, though it did not specify what that sovereignty would look like for Ukraine and the land that Russia has taken from it since 2014.
Dr. Seuss’ ‘How the Grinch stole Christmas!’ gets a sequelDr. Seuss fans might find their hearts growing three sizes this coming holiday season with the release of a sequel to the 1957 classic children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” The new book picks up one year after the original, and like the first, teaches a valuable lesson about the true spirit of the holiday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books announced Thursday. The sequel titled “How the Grinch Lost Christmas!” is not based on a newly discovered manuscript by Seuss — whose real name was Theodor Geisel — but was written and illustrated by an author and artist with previous experience in the Dr. Seuss universe. “One of the most asked questions we receive from Seuss fans of all ages is ‘What do you think happened to the Grinch after he stole Christmas?” said Alice Jonaitis, executive editor at Random House Children’s Books, in a statement. The original Grinch book has sold nearly 10 million copies in North America alone and like other Seuss books has been translated into multiple languages. It was made into a 1966 animated TV special narrated by Boris Karloff, a 2000 live-action movie starring Jim Carrey and a computer-animated film in 2018 with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the Grinch.
States seek ways to curb deadly highway wrong-way crashesAn increasing number of states are installing warning systems designed to curb the number of deadly wrong-way highway collisions. In Massachusetts, a $2.6 million pilot program consists primarily of wrong-way vehicle detection systems at highway ramps. When the system discovers a car entering a ramp in the wrong direction it sets off flashing lights, signs and, at some locations, audible alarms to alert the driver. Each year in the United States, wrong-way crashes result in 400 to 500 deaths. Older drivers, younger inexperienced drivers and drivers under the influence of alcohol are more at risk of causing wrong-way crashes.
