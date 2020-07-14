Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Judge rules Mary Trump can publicize book about her uncle
NEW YORK — Mary Trump can talk about the highly critical book she wrote about her uncle, President Donald Trump, over the objections of the president's brother, a judge ruled as he lifted an order that had blocked her from publicizing or distributing her work. Judge Hal B. Greenwald in Poughkeepsie, New York, rejected arguments by the brother, Robert Trump, that Mary Trump is blocked from talking about family members publicly by an agreement relatives made to settle the estate of her father after his death.
Judge rejects tentative $19 million Weinstein deal with accusers
NEW YORK — A $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected Tuesday by a judge. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Heellerstein in Manhattan said Weinstein’s accusers in the proposed class-action settlement were too varied to be grouped together. Lawyers for several women who had opposed the deal praised what they described as Hellerstein’s swift rejection of a one-sided proposal.
What is contact tracing, and how does it work with COVID-19?
The goal of contact tracing is to alert people who may have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus, and prevent them from spreading it to others. Health experts say contact tracing is key to containing the virus and allowing places to reopen more safely. But the process isn’t easy. After a person tests positive for the virus, a contact tracer would get in touch with the person and attempt to determine where they have been and who they were around.
Former Mueller prosecutor writing book on investigation
NEW YORK — A top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller has a book coming out this fall about the two-year investigation into the alleged ties between Russia and the 2016 campaign of President Donald Trump. Random House announced that Andrew Weissmann's “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation” will be published Sept. 29. Weissmann, often the target of criticism from Trump supporters, is calling the book a meticulous account of the Mueller team's probe and its ongoing battles with the Trump administration. “I felt it was necessary to record this episode in our history, as seen and experienced by an insider,” he said in a statement. “This is the story of our investigation into how our democracy was attacked by Russia and how those who condoned and ignored that assault undermined our ability to uncover the truth. My obligation as a prosecutor was to follow the facts where they led, using all available tools and undeterred by the onslaught of the president’s unique powers to undermine our work."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.