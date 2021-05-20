Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
When do I still need to wear a mask?
It depends, mostly on whether or not you're vaccinated. If you're fully vaccinated, the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most situations. That includes when you're outside and in many indoor spaces like restaurants, though you still need to follow any local or business rules. Americans also still need a mask when traveling, including on buses, subways and planes and at airports. The guidance on masks will differ by country. Some experts say the CDC is relaxing its recommendations too soon. Part of the concern is that there’s no way to tell who’s vaccinated, so unvaccinated people could claim they got the shots and go maskless, said David Holtgrave, dean of the School of Public Health at the University at Albany. That could cause cases to rise. “A central mistake in public health is easing up infectious disease control efforts just before crossing the finish line,” he said.
Georgia to spend $95 million in federal aid to subsidize child care
ATLANTA — Georgia will use federal coronavirus relief money to temporarily pay all the costs of child care for 50,000 children enrolled in a program that subsidizes care for lower-income families. The state Department of Early Care and Learning announced the plan Monday, saying it will cost an estimated $95 million and last until Oct. 2, 2022. The extra money begins with this week's payments to child care facilities and is being offered to current and new participants. The payments will be made automatically and parents don't have to do anything to enroll. Normally, parents have to pay a designated family share of tuition in the Childcare and Parent Services program, in tiers up to 7% of their income. Parents also normally have to pay any difference between the weekly maximum the state is willing to pay under CAPS and what a childcare facility actually charges.
Durst's defense says dismemberment helps prove innocence
LOS ANGELES — The savage and sloppy manner in which Robert Durst dismembered a man he accidentally killed in Texas helps prove the New York real estate heir didn’t murder his best friend or kill his wife, his lawyer said. Durst’s amateurish efforts to dispose of the body of Morris Black after fatally shooting him in Galveston in 2001 left a trail of evidence — unlike the clinical crime scene where Susan Berman’s body was found or the absence of clues when his wife vanished, attorney Dick DeGuerin said. A garbage bag floating in Galveston Bay with one of Black’s body parts contained a receipt with Durst’s name on it, blood from the drifter was discovered in his car, and DNA of the man was found at the crime scene in the multimillionaire’s $300-a-month apartment. “There was clues everywhere. Hundreds of clues,” DeGuerin told jurors in Los Angeles County Superior Court. “Significantly different from whoever killed Susan Berman. Significantly different from the disappearance without a trace of Kathie Durst.”
Streaming series shows collision of music, history in 1971
NEW YORK — Chrissie Hynde wouldn't make her own mark in music until a few years later, but her memories of how 1971's daily soundtrack was tied to the times remain vivid. “Music said something,” the Pretenders' leader and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member says at the start of “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” an eight-part documentary series that premieres today on the Apple TV+ streaming service. Hynde had just dropped out of Kent State University in Ohio, where a year earlier four students were shot and killed by the National Guard. Neil Young's incendiary song about the incident, “Ohio,” played as she told her story. Her three words essentially provide the theme statement for the series' producers. They document, through indelible work made that year by Marvin Gaye, Carole King, John Lennon and many others, how musicians responded at a time when the 1960s dream was dying and it was unclear what would replace it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.