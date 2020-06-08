Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Behind virus and protests: A chronic US economic racial gap
WASHINGTON — The United States has been here before, staring into the deep chasm that divides white and black Americans. It happened after cities burned in 1967, after Los Angeles erupted with the 1992 acquittal of police officers who beat Rodney King, after the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. After those upheavals came talk of change — of reforming policing, yes, but also of expanding economic opportunity to black Americans who have been disproportionately left behind in one of the world’s richest countries. Yet despite big pledges and high hopes, economic progress has come slowly, if at all, for black America.
Business leaders intensify push for Georgia hate crimes law
ATLANTA — Dozens of Georgia companies are lining up behind a push to pass a state hate crimes law. The Georgia Chamber of Commerce and Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce launched a campaign on Monday to push legislators to pass such a state law when they reconvene later this month. The chambers unveiled a letter of support signed by the leaders of more than 60 companies including corporate titans Coca-Cola Co., Delta Air Lines, Home Depot and UPS.
The 10 best movies released since theaters were shuttered
Believe it or not, a lot of new films have been released since movie theaters were shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic — and a lot of good films. They have arrived by streaming service, cable television, on-demand, drive-in and even Instagram. But the movies have kept coming.
When protesters cry 'defund the police,' what does it mean?
WASHINGTON — Protesters are pushing to “defund the police" over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans killed by law enforcement. Their chant has become a rallying cry — and a stick for President Donald Trump to use on Democrats as he portrays them as soft on crime. But what does “defund the police” mean? It’s not necessarily about gutting police department budgets. Still, some activists and lawmakers have also raised the possibility of completely disbanding police departments, clouding the more complicated message.
