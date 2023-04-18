David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy for second time
David’s Bridal has filed for bankruptcy protection, the second time the firm has sought such protection in the last five years. The announcement came Monday, just days after the company reported that it could be eliminating 9,236 positions across the United States. The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based retailer is one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns and formal wear and employs more than 11,000 workers, David’s Bridal is looking to sell the company, but its stores remain open and its fulfilling orders without delay, The company last filed for bankruptcy in 2018 but reemerged a year later. Monday’s filing was made in New Jersey.
Nonprofits scramble for help amid dearth of volunteersCASA of Lexington has tried just about everything to find volunteers to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children with the Kentucky nonprofit. Since 2020, it has hired someone to focus on recruiting volunteers, added in-person and virtual outreach events and options to complete the required 30-hour training, and printed information on fans to hand out in churches, Melynda Milburn Jamison, its executive director, said. She even visited a men’s-only barbecue to make a quick 10-minute pitch. The result? In 2022, CASA of Lexington had 62 new volunteers complete training, short of its target of 80. Only two came from the group’s recruitment events, with the rest mostly via word of mouth, Jamison said. Jamison is not alone in her frustration. Her experience reflects the latest twist in a decadeslong trend of declining volunteer participation. As pandemic-related government aid programs end and inflation rises, nonprofits of all kinds are looking everywhere and trying everything to get volunteers. According to a recent U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps survey, formal volunteer participation was 23.2%, dropping 7 percentage points between 2019 and 2021 — the largest decrease the survey has recorded since a version of it started in 2002. It’s reached the point where the lack of volunteers strains the safety net that nonprofits provide to many of society’s most vulnerable.
While some students skip college, trade programs are booming
While almost every sector of higher education has fewer students registering for classes, many trade programs are booming. Trade students may seek certificates and other short-term credentials, not associate degrees. Trade programs are often more affordable than a traditional four-year degree, students note, and, for many, skilled trades offer a more obvious path to a job. In Tennessee, community college has been free since 2015, but overall enrollment is declining. But at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, a network of 24 colleges that offers training for 70 occupations, many trade programs have continued to grow.
