WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency
The World Health Organization says that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency. The announcement on Friday marks a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed at least 7 million people worldwide. WHO said that the pandemic hasn’t come to an end despite the emergency phase being over. The U.N. health agency noted recent spikes in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. WHO says that thousands of people are still dying from the virus every week.
King’s coronation draws apathy, criticism in former coloniesWhen King Charles III is crowned on Saturday, soldiers carrying flags from the Bahamas, South Africa, Tuvalu and beyond will be marching alongside British troops to honor king and country. For some, it’s an affirmation of a friendship between Britain and its former colonies. But for many others in the Commonwealth of nations, Charles’ coronation is seen with apathy at best. Most of the Commonwealth’s 56 member nations are former colonies the British Empire. In those countries, the coronation is an occasion to recall colonialism’s painful and bloody past. In the Caribbean, especially, the spectacular display of pageantry in London will jar with growing calls to sever all ties with the monarchy.
US adds a solid 253,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikesAmerica’s employers added a healthy 253,000 jobs in April, evidence of a labor market that still shows surprising resilience despite rising interest rates, chronically high inflation and a banking crisis that could weaken the economy. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, matching a 54-year low. The jobless rate fell in part, though, because 43,000 people left the labor force, the first drop since November, and were no longer counted as unemployed. While hiring was solid in April, it was much weaker in February and March than the government had previously estimated. Job gains for those months was downgraded by a combined 149,000.
