Wildfires in Algeria leave at least 34 people dead and hundreds injured
Authorities and local media say fires raging through forests, mountain villages and towns in northern Algeria have left at least 34 people dead. The local radio station keeping track of the grim toll said Tuesday that 23 of the fatalities were killed in the coastal Bejaia region. Among the dead were 10 soldiers encircled by flames during an evacuation, the Defense Ministry reported Monday night. Bejaia, part of the Berber-speaking Kabyle region east of Algiers, was the hardest-hit area, the local Soummam Radio reported on Tuesday. The report said 193 other people were injured.
California aims to tap beavers, once viewed as a nuisance, to help with water issues and wildfires
Beavers have long been treated as a nuisance for chewing down trees and shrubs and blocking up streams. But the animals are increasingly being seen as nature’s helpers in the midst of climate change. They can create lush habitats that lure species back into urban areas, enhance groundwater supplies and buffer against wildfires. California is the latest state to embrace the animals. It has adopted a policy that encourages landowners and agencies to seek solutions such as wrapping trees rather than killing beavers. The policy went into effect last month. It follows similar moves by other Western states such as Washington.
The Big Peanut once again reigns at the roadside in Georgia, after hurricane felled earlier goober
Georgia’s Big Peanut is back. The roadside landmark along Interstate 75 in south Georgia was rededicated Thursday. That is nearly five years after an earlier version was felled by the winds of Hurricane Michael in October 2018. The new giant goober is made of sheet metal, not fiberglass. It is a symbol of pride in the heart of south Georgia’s peanut belt. The Big Peanut also beckons tourists to pull off the highway in the small town of Ashburn. The Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce raised nearly $80,000 to replace the peanut. The majority of the money came from the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
