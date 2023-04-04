Pandemic pounds push 10,000 U.S. Army soldiers into obesity
Obesity in the U.S. military surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent research shows that nearly 10,000 active duty Army soldiers became newly obese between February 2019 and June 2021, after restricted duty and limited exercise led to higher body mass scores. Increases were also seen in the U.S. Navy and the Marines, renewing concerns about the fitness of America’s fighting forces. The solutions are the same as for civilians, experts say: Recognize obesity is a chronic disease and provide targeted treatments that include diet and exercise and new medications.
Rebounding Pope Francis marks Palm Sunday in Vatican squarePope Francis has presided over his first ceremony in St. Peter’s Square following a three-day hospitalization for bronchitis. The sun broke through the clouds during the Palm Sunday Mass, one of the longest services on the Church’s calendar. He took a chair under a canopy as scores of priests and thousands of rank-and-file faithful clutching palm fronds or olive branches filled the square. The pope’s voice sounded strong at the start of the Mass but quickly turned hoarse. He later spent nearly 20 minutes circling the square in the popemobile. The 86-year-old pontiff was discharged from a Rome hospital on Saturday after receiving antibiotics intravenously. Palm Sunday opened his heavy schedule of Holy Week appointments.
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ opens with $38.5M, takes down John WickRiding terrific reviews and a strong word-of-mouth, the role playing game adaptation “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” opened with $38.5 million in U.S. and Canadian movie theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, stealing the top box-office perch from “John Wick: Chapter 4.” The Paramount Pictures and eOne release appealed to more moviegoers than many expected a film based on a notoriously niche table top game to interest. “Game Night” directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley turned in a rollicking comic action-adventure, with a cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant, that’s bringing in ticket buyers less familiar with “D&D.” Audiences gave “Honor Among Thieves,” which launched with a raucous opening-night premiere at SXSW, an A- CinemaScore. It scored 91% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. “We know how good our movie is,” said Chris Aronson, distribution chief for Paramount. “I know it’s been said before, but I think opening to $38-39 million is just the start. These kind of exits polls translate to playability.”
