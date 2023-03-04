The Carters: What you know may be wrong (or not quite right)
Exaggeration, misinformation and myth have always infected politics – even before social media took it to the extreme. Misconceptions take especially strong hold where U.S. presidents are concerned. The idea that George Washington had wooden teeth is a popular myth. Mount Vernon says Washington paid enslaved persons to have them removed for his dentures. And Richard Nixon wasn’t actually impeached. Myths about Jimmy Carter include the idea that Ronald Reagan freed the hostages in Iran — Carter’s negotiators did that. And while some called him an unabashed liberal, his record reflects a good-government policy wonk who described himself as conservative at times.
New Easter Island statue found in volcanic crater’s dry lakeResearchers have found a new moai statue in a dry lake on the Chilean island of Rapa Nui, joining the approximately 1,000 other iconic monolithic sculptures on what is internationally known as Easter Island. The statue is relatively small at 1.6 meters (5.2 feet), as compared with some of the other broadly featured heads and torsos that reach as tall as 22 meters (72 feet). It was found by researchers from the University of Chile and O’Higgins University. More statues might be found in the dry lake, which is at the center of the Rano Raraku volcanic crater, said Salvador Atan Hito, vice president of the Ma´u Henua indigenous community that manages Rapa Nui’s archeological treasures.
Minnesota moves to crack down on catalytic converter theftsThe Minnesota Senate voted Thursday to make it harder for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters, a crime that has skyrocketed across the country in recent years. Thefts of the pollution control devices from cars and trucks more than quadrupled from 3,389 in 2019 to 14,433 in 2020, and jumped dramatically again in 2021 to over 52,000, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. A major reason is the sharp rise in prices for the precious metals that go into the converters, such as rhodium, platinum and palladium. And experts say many thefts aren’t covered by insurance, so they go unreported. Minnesota ranks third in the country for catalytic converter thefts behind California and Texas, according to the state Department of Commerce. The agency isn’t sure why Minnesota ranks so high. But experts testified in hearings last month that the parts are easy to steal, easy to sell, there is little risk of being caught, and even less risk of being prosecuted.
